Tynemouth named as best place to live

Tynemouth has been named as the best place to live in the region.

It came out on top in the North and North East section of the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide, beating the likes of Gosforth, Durham and Alnwick.

The Guide says: ‘The once sleepy seaside resort has charmed its way to the top with its elegant Victorian architecture, sweeping beaches, craggy cliffs, outstanding primary schools and cafe culture. It feels more Jane Austen than Geordie Shore.

‘After a brisk walk down the promenade, enjoy locally-sourced fish and chips from Riley’s Fish Shack or treat yourself to posh haddock and chips, Lindisfarne oysters and sticky toffee pudding from the Longsands Fish Kitchen.

‘Head to the weekly market, in a Victorian railway station, for Lebanese street food and vegan energy balls. After hours, look out for superstar DJs at Barca ArtBar.’

Ten locations in the North and North East feature in the 2018 guide along with Tynemouth. They are Gosforth; Durham; Alnwick; Beverly in East Yorkshire; Chapel Allerton, Leeds; Malton, Pateley Bridge and Skipton, all in North Yorkshire, and Wetherby in West Yorkshire.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, in association with Habito, which is published on Sunday. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

It uses both statistics and the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations are places where everyone can thrive.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editori, said: “Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. Which is why we’re here to help and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about.

“We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year. There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

Daniel Hegarty, founder and CEO at Habito, said: “The North East of England has the most affordable housing in the country, so it is no surprise that it features highly in the Best Places to Live.

“While this guide looks beyond house prices, we know that the process of getting a mortgage means that finding a dream home can be a nightmare. Whether you are considering using Government schemes to buy for the first time, or are looking to remortgage ahead of the Bank of England’s next interest rate rise, using a broker can help your chances and make the process as smooth as possible.

“With an estimated one in four people overpaying on their mortgage by £4,100 every year, even those homeowners lucky enough to be living in Tynemouth or Alnwick could potentially benefit from checking how much they could save.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain covers the following regions: North and Northeast, Midlands, Northern Ireland, Southeast, Wales, Southwest, East, London, Scotland and the Northwest. It also reveals the overall best place to live in the UK.

Visit www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive