Wallsend singer tops the charts with new song

A Wallsend singer is on song after landing his first UK Number 1.

Junior Turner, real name David Turner, has landed his first UK Unsigned Chart number one with his latest release Tonight.

The 34-year-old overcame a near-death experience 17 years ago to live his dream as a musician.

David was diagnosed with Factor V Leiden, a genetically inherited disorder causing blood clotting.

Aged 17, he was given 48 hours to live after suffering multiple blood clots of the left leg and lung after a short flight to perform in the holiday resort of Benidorm, Spain.

It has left David disabled, suffering with Post Phloebetic symptoms, along with damage to his leg, lungs and heart, and could mean having his left leg amputated in the future.

He said: “I had 13 blood clots in my leg, one in my groin, one in my spine and one in my left lung. I also had pneumonia in both of my lungs. It took me six weeks to learn to walk again after I’d pulled through. Now I am left with post-phloebitic symptoms. I have 30 per cent lung capacity and I have a heart defect.”

In his career, he has topped several USA state radio charts, as well as picking up several prestigious awards.

The new song Tonight has now spent two weeks at number 1 in the UK Unsigned Charts and has also reached number one in a state chart in Ontario, Canada, on local station Q108.