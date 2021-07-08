Fully-vaccinated people to be allowed quarantine-free travel to amber list countries

Fully-vaccinated people will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations, including Spain (pictured) - Shutterstock

Fully-vaccinated people will be able to enjoy quarantine-free travel to amber list destinations under plans being revealed today.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will explain the terms under which holidaymakers from England who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return.

Travel industry boost

The move will come as a huge boost to the travel industry which is pressing for restrictions to be eased from July 19 when lockdown controls are due to be lifted in England.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said: “For too long, Brits have been uncertain of when they can enjoy the same travel freedoms afforded by their jab as those in Europe and this is despite the huge success of our vaccination programme which has now successfully fully vaccinated around two thirds of UK adults.”

Ministers are expected to sign off on the final measures – including the exact timing – at a meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid-O committee ahead of Mr Shapps’ statement.

The decision to ease the quarantine requirements for amber list countries potentially opens key tourist destinations such as France, Greece, Italy and mainland Spain to British holidaymakers – although some may impose restrictions on visitors from the UK.

PCR tests

However, holidaymakers will still have to take PCR tests on the second day of their return.

While children will also be exempt from quarantine - even though they are not vaccinated - they will have to take a test on their return which could add up to £400 for a holiday for a family of four.

‘Dangerous and unethical experiment’

The move comes as a group of more than 120 scientists and medics called on the Government to halt its plans for lockdown lifting, describing them as a “dangerous and unethical experiment”.

In a letter to the Lancet, they warned millions more people will become infected if it goes ahead, leaving hundreds of thousands with long-term illness and disability through long Covid.

Wednesday saw a further 32,548 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the highest daily reported total since January 23, and a further 33 deaths.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at 2,144 as of 8am on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from NHS England – up 43% from a week earlier and the highest number since April 10.