Sky broadband users complain of mass internet outage - these are the regions affected

Hundreds of Sky broadband customers have complained of an internet outage this morning - including many who are working from home.

Scores of people have taken to social media platforms to complain about the outage which appeared to have impacted large parts of the UK.

Update: A Sky spokesperson said: “We have now resolved the issues affecting some Sky Broadband and Talk customers in Norfolk and Suffolk. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Which areas are affected by the Sky broadband outage?

Users started reporting the outage to the Downdetector website at around 6am with the highest number of reports coming from Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

Twitter user YoDancer tweeted: “There is currently a Sky Broadband outage in the Norfolk and London areas for anybody wondering why their internet may be down!”

Another social media user called JoJo sent a message to Sky’s social media account saying: “What’s happening with the broadband?

“It’s been down since 7:20am and still no updates. When do you expect it to be up and running? And will you be able to give me the time back in some form for all the work I’m now behind on?!”

While Mr. PD tweeted: “So my @SkyUK broadband is down. I can't run any of the diagnostics it's telling me to because (& here's the fun bit), there's no internet connexion.”

The outage comes as many people across the country are still working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the second outage for Sky broadband users this month with another taking place on July 16.

How do I check the status of my Sky broadband?

You can monitor any service issues online or on the My Sky app.

To see if you have any problems with the internet in your area either use the online service checker or sign into the My Sky app.