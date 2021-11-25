Just put North Shields celebrate their victory over North Ferriby in the FA Vase

Oliver Marshall palmed away the final kick of the penalty shootout that ended 6-5 in the hosts favour, sending the Robins into the third round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Dan Wilson provided the first shot of the game in the second minute with a lofted ball from the left finding David Robinson who finished easily from the edge of the six-yard box.

Moments later Shields threatened again as Callum Smith fired a cross into the North Ferriby box but failed in find a red shirt.

Just put North Shields celebrate their victory over North Ferriby in the FA Vase.

A spell of pressure landed The Villagers an equaliser in the 18th minute as a left footed strike from Danny East snuck in at the near post.

Chances occurred once more for North Shields towards the end of the half, with a Nick Cassidy cross finding Adam Forster who only fired his shot over the bar.

Seven minutes later Cassidy came close to restoring the Robins lead, his headed effort was cleared off the line by the visiting captain Niall Tilsley.

Just two minutes into the second half Wilson hulked his way past two North Ferriby defenders and slid Smith through on goal who pounced on the chance and gave the Robins the lead.

Just put North Shields celebrate their victory over North Ferriby in the FA Vase.

The visitors answered once again in the 72nd minute, after a shoulder into the back won a free kick on the edge of the Shields area. Up stepped Jamie Forrester who thumped an unstoppable equaliser.

Both sides converted their first five penalty kicks and with Jamie Norvell scoring to make the score 6-5, captain Niall Tilsley stepped up to the spot. The strike was tame and Marshall got down well to send Shields through to the next round.

North Shields XI: Olly Marshall, Nick Cassidy, Chris McDonald, Gary Ormston, Anthony Myers, Jack Walker, David Robinson, Adam Forster (c), Dan Wilson, Ryan Carr, Callum Smith

SUBS: Brad Hird (85), Jamie Norvell (77), Jack Leonard, Greg Purvis, Josh Walker (88), Matthew Dopson, Tom Bexton

Just put North Shields celebrate their victory over North Ferriby in the FA Vase.

North Ferriby XI: Jordan Douglas, Matt Plummer, Oliver Kemp, Levi Tarbotton, Niall Tilsley (c), Joel Shortland, Daniel Emerton, Louis Kirk, Jamie Forrester, Danny East, Tom Corner.